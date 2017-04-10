A Japanese restaurant manager arrested after handing over 'iced' passport to police
A Thai man, who manages a Japanese restaurant in Bangkok, was arrested in Sa Kaew on Monday after immigration police detected crystal meth, or "ice", secreted in his passport. Sa Kaew immigration police arrested Wachiro Denprasert, 40, after they found 0.82 grams of crystal meth in a plastic bag hidden among pages of the then searched him and found 1.58 grams of the drug in a plastic bag hidden in his underpants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC