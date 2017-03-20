Yum Squared known for light, healthy ...

Yum Squared known for light, healthy Thai dishes

15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Tucked away on Brentwood's Lone Tree Way in the small group of restaurants in front of WinCo and south of Best Buy sits a small Thai restaurant, that is almost missed by most, run by husband and wife team Navarat Jirasaveekul and Sakkapas Nukulkarn. Small as Yum Squared might be the owners packed in a full menu of hearty traditional Thai dishes.

