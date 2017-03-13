Wynwood Chef and Restaurateur Michael...

Wynwood Chef and Restaurateur Michael Shikany Found Dead

11 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Michael Shikany was found dead Friday, March 10. He was 38. According to the Miami Herald , he died of gunshot wound to the head and suicide is suspected as the cause, but the case is still under investigation by the Miami Police department. The Miami born chef worked in kitchens like Ortanique on the Mile and SushiSamba Dromo before branching out on his own with his namesake restaurant and cooking school in Wynwood in the spring of 2014.

