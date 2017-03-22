Welsh restaurant owner Matt Tebbutt is the new Saturday Kitchen presenter
Chef Matt Tebbutt has been confirmed as the first permanent host of Saturday Kitchen since the departure of presenter James Martin last year. Matt, who is 43, is considered to be an honorary Welshman, having lived here since he was six months old.
