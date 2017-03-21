Utah restaurant associations ask governor to veto .05 DUI law
Utah restaurateurs made their case against lowering the legal blood-alcohol concentration for driving to .05 percent in meetings Tuesday with Gov. Gary Herbert. The Utah Restaurant Association and the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association asked Herbert in separate meetings to veto HB155 .
