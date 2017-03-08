UNIS Unveils 2016 Fall/Winter Editorial Through Short Stories
New York label UNIS offers its latest fall/winter collection via a unique editorial that highlights locals living in the city. Featuring a range of professions including a bar owner, restauranteur, writer and musician, the images show people in their natural habitats, followed by an interesting fact about their lives.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
