The ultimate guilt-free treat? These ...

The ultimate guilt-free treat? These salad cakes are made with vegetables

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Imagine biting into a beautiful cake, but instead of a sugary rush you get the fresh flavors of celery, carrot and red cabbage. Nagoya native Mitsuki Moriyasu, a cafe owner and food stylist, in 2015 invented what she calls the "Vegedeco Salad" as a guilt-free alternative to traditional baked goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb 14 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb 13 Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Feb 11 Peter 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC