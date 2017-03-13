The ultimate guilt-free treat? These salad cakes are made with vegetables

Imagine biting into a beautiful cake, but instead of a sugary rush you get the fresh flavors of celery, carrot and red cabbage. Nagoya native Mitsuki Moriyasu, a cafe owner and food stylist, in 2015 invented what she calls the "Vegedeco Salad" as a guilt-free alternative to traditional baked goods.

