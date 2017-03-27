Take a look at Newcastle restaurant B...

Take a look at Newcastle restaurant Blackfriars' new dining areas

Chronicle Live

A leading North East restaurateur is poised to unveil the results of huge investment at his flagship restaurant, where disused buildings have been given a new lease of life. Andy Hook, owner of Blackfriars Restaurant for 16 years, has devoted several years to an ambitious scheme to renovate several empty areas of the 13th century medieval friary in the heart of Newcastle .

