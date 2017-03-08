Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Hispanic Facebook comments

Steve Wayte, owner of Roll One For Mi, a sushi restaurant in northeast Fresno, California, held a news conference March 12, 2017 to address statements he made on Facebook against Hispanics which were then shared by former Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea. A customer found worms in a package of fish at a Costco in Fresno and posted a video to his Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.