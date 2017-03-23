Suffolk Mercedes driver banned for 10 speeding offences - eight on the Orwell Bridge

A restaurateur has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after being caught speeding 10 times within six weeks, including eight times on the Orwell Bridge. Ipswich magistrates heard Yilmaz Kalayci, of Hervey Street, Lowestoft, had been given a six-month ban in February for two further speeding offences - including another from last year, and driving with no insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.