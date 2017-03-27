Success Secrets From One of the World's Richest Restaurateurs

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Tilman Fertitta, CEO and chairman of Landry's, Inc. one of the nation's largest restaurant companies, to talk about his passion for business. "When I was in college -- in high school -- I used to say, 'I want to have my first jet when I'm 35 years old,'" says Fertitta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.