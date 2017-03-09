Son of tony restaurant owner charged in shooting at Eat-Rite Diner
The son of one of the most acclaimed restaurants in St. Louis - even the country - was charged with shooting a man during a dispute in the parking lot of one of the city's most blue-collar restaurants, the Eat-Rite Diner . James Bommarito, 51, is accused of shooting and lightly wounding Anthony Bertoglio, 30, in the parking lot of the Eat-Rite, one of the city's most historic restaurant's along Route 66. The shooting occurred in December but came to light Wednesday when Bommarito was charged in connection with the case, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .
