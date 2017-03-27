Son of Parisian restaurateurs reveals...

Son of Parisian restaurateurs reveals his plans for King Street bar

Although he's had his name on a restaurant for 20 years, Felix Landrum's forthcoming upper King Street cocktail bar represents his first foray into ownership. "I don't own the restaurant in Ann Arbor: My family does," Landrum clarifies when asked about Cafe Felix , a longstanding Michigan bistro.

