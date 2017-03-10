Shelton restaurant owner shot by a demandinga customer
The owner of a Shelton restaurant is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning during a Kiwanis Club meeting. The incident took place about 7:45 a.m. at Spencer Lake Bar and Grill, 1180 E. Pickering Road.
