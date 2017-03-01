Role of servers' tips fires up Minnea...

Role of servers' tips fires up Minneapolis debate over $15-an-hour minimum wage

11 hrs ago

A coalition of Minneapolis eateries this past week proposed gradually hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all workers with an important exception: tipped employees. Tips should count toward their minimum wage, they said, leaving the base wage for servers and bartenders at $9.50 an hour.

