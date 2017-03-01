REVIEW: New seafood restaurant the Malt & Anchor brings something special to Cirencester

A NEW fish and chip restaurant in Cirencester has quietly been making waves in the community since it open a few weeks ago. The nautically-named Malt & Anchor is the brainchild of Dan Lafford, the man behind popular watering holes ReVa and Seventeen Black, who wanted to use locally sourced, high quality produce to provide a one-stop shop for fish lovers in the town.

