Restaurateur kills burglar near Lodi
Milan, March 10 - A restaurateur shot dead a burglar trying to get into his restaurant at Casaletto Lodigiano near Lodi in northern Italy overnight police said Friday. The thief, who was trying to break in with accomplices, has not yet been identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC