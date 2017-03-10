Restaurateur kills burglar near Lodi

Restaurateur kills burglar near Lodi

21 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Milan, March 10 - A restaurateur shot dead a burglar trying to get into his restaurant at Casaletto Lodigiano near Lodi in northern Italy overnight police said Friday. The thief, who was trying to break in with accomplices, has not yet been identified.

