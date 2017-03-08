Restaurateur 'Dares' Teens Who Set Hi...

Restaurateur 'Dares' Teens Who Set His Place on Fire to Come Work for Him

1 hr ago Read more: Grub Street

A restaurant owner in Scotland has offered jobs to two teenage arsonists who set a fire at his restaurant. William Bird discovered the blaze at his steak-and-burger joint, Fennel , last weekend.

Chicago, IL

