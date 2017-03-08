Restaurateur cuffed in timber raid
Restaurant owner, middle, is arrested and escorted by officials for allegedly hiding illegal timber in her U-I 666 restaurant and further restraining authorities from inspection on Wednesday in Kratie province. Photo supplied Khy Sokha, an official with the Ratanakkiri military police, said yesterday that authorities are looking for the owner of roughly 400 pieces of first-grade timber uncovered at a cashew plantation on Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC