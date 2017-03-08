Restaurateur cuffed in timber raid

Restaurant owner, middle, is arrested and escorted by officials for allegedly hiding illegal timber in her U-I 666 restaurant and further restraining authorities from inspection on Wednesday in Kratie province. Photo supplied Khy Sokha, an official with the Ratanakkiri military police, said yesterday that authorities are looking for the owner of roughly 400 pieces of first-grade timber uncovered at a cashew plantation on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.