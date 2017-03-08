Restaurateur Billy Dec lists Lincoln Park mansion for nearly $3 million

Chicago restaurateur and club owner Billy Dec and his wife, Katherine Stephans, have listed their six-bedroom, 5,414-square-foot mansion in the Lincoln Park area for $2.999 million. Chicago restaurateur and club owner Billy Dec and his wife, Katherine Stephans, have listed their six-bedroom, 5,414-square-foot mansion in the Lincoln Park area for $2.999 million.

