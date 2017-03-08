Restaurateur, Activist and Mayoral Candidate Brandon Chrostowski Talks About Violence in Cleveland
At his first press conference since announcing he's running for mayor of Cleveland, Brandon Chrostowski outlined a plan Wednesday to improve public safety - his top campaign priority. Chrostowski made a local and national name for himself as the founder of Edwin's Leadership and Restaurant Institute .
