Restauranteurs 'up in arms' after a 20k award for woman who banged knee off table

3 hrs ago

"Up in arms" is how the CEO of the Irish Restaurant's Association has described its membership following a ruling awarding a woman a 20,000 for banging her knee on a restaurant table. Adrian Cummins said he "has never seen anger like this" after the High Court affirmed a ruling by Mullingar Circuit Court yesterday that Annette O'Connor be awarded a 20,000 and costs after banging her knee against a table leg in Mullingar Park Hotel.

