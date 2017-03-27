Restaurant tycoon urges ministers to ...

Restaurant tycoon urges ministers to protect rights of EU workers

The London-based restaurateur behind celebrity favourites such as Oblix, Roka and Le Petite Maison, on Thursday called on the government to protect the rights of European workers as he outlined plans to invest more money in the capital's dining sector. Arjun Waney, who is also a shareholder in the Arts Club- where Beyonce and Jay Z have previously partied- said around 80% of his London staff are from Europe.

