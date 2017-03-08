Restaurant Patrons Posing as Police A...

Restaurant Patrons Posing as Police Attack Worker and Break ATM, NYPD Says

HELL'S KITCHEN - A pair of restaurant patrons who said they were police officers threw an ATM machine on the ground, lunged at a worker and caused $1,500 worth of damage after starting a fight inside the venue, police and a manager said. The 25- and 26-year-old men were inside HK , at 523 Ninth Ave., at the corner of West 39th Street, around 5:23 p.m. on March 5 when they started a fight, though it wasn't clear with whom, according to the NYPD and a restaurant manager who declined to give his name.

