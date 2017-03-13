Restaurant Owners Think Critical Duri...

Restaurant Owners Think Critical During Minimum Wage Hikes

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: World News Report

Faced with escalating staff costs that threaten to squeeze profit margins, restaurant owners and managers not surprisingly are searching for ways to minimize the financial impact.  Kiosks that allow customers to essentially control their experience from start to finish are considered the next wave in restaurant evolution.  But critics have described the technology as a facade, disguised as mechanical replacements for minimum-wage workers poised to benefit from state-mandated increases. Rather than accept the payroll increase, they can use the kiosk as a permanent, stable member of the staff that comes at a fixed cost, the critics contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb 14 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb 13 Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Feb '17 Peter 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC