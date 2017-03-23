Restaurant owners, CB10 meet to talk ...

Restaurant owners, CB10 meet to talk changes after brawl

12 hrs ago

After video showing a large melee inside a popular City Island restaurant went viral, its owners met with Community Board 10 to discuss changes they have made since that night to ensure the violence does not reoccur. In the video taken in February, at least a dozen people can be seen fighting and hurling chairs at the Seafood City restaurant located at 459 City Island Ave. Restaurant owners held a private meeting Friday with Community Board 10 and the NYPD's 45th Precinct to discuss ways to maintain a family-friendly establishment while still serving alcohol.

