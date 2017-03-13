Restaurant owner who sold food covered in 'mouse urine and faeces' fined more than 24K
A restaurant owner who sold food that was covered in "mouse urine and faeces" has been fined more than A 24,000. Doron Zilkha, owner of bakery and restaurant The Battersea Quarter, was found guilty of five hygiene offences in February and sentenced on March 15 at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.
