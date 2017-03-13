Restaurant owner who sold food covere...

Restaurant owner who sold food covered in 'mouse urine and faeces' fined more than 24K

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

A restaurant owner who sold food that was covered in "mouse urine and faeces" has been fined more than A 24,000. Doron Zilkha, owner of bakery and restaurant The Battersea Quarter, was found guilty of five hygiene offences in February and sentenced on March 15 at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC