Restaurant Owner: Suspect in Hit-and-...

Restaurant Owner: Suspect in Hit-and-Run Had Drinks There Monday Night

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The owner of Twin Trees Too on Milton Avenue says Syracuse Police were at his restaurant on Tuesday reviewing surveillance footage. He did confirm that Peter Rauch, the man accused in this week's hit-and-run, was in fact at the restaurant Monday night with friends drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC