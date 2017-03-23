Restaurant Owner: Suspect in Hit-and-Run Had Drinks There Monday Night
The owner of Twin Trees Too on Milton Avenue says Syracuse Police were at his restaurant on Tuesday reviewing surveillance footage. He did confirm that Peter Rauch, the man accused in this week's hit-and-run, was in fact at the restaurant Monday night with friends drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC