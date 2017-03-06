Restaurant owner offers fireraisers a...

Restaurant owner offers fireraisers a job

Read more: BBC News

An Aberdeenshire businessman has offered an unusual reward after youths started a fire at his restaurant - they can have a job. The emergency services were called and the fire - involving outdoor seating - was extinguished before serious further damage could be caused.

