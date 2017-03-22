Restaurant owner hopes to open second...

Restaurant owner hopes to open second venue in market town

17 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

THE owner of a popular town restaurant is branching out and hoping to open a new tapas and cocktail lounge in an empty shop space. Darren Leonard opened No 3 in Gloucester Road in Ross -on-Wye in June 2015 and has been overwhelmed by the response- the restaurant has been full almost every night.

