Restaurant owner hopes to open second venue in market town
THE owner of a popular town restaurant is branching out and hoping to open a new tapas and cocktail lounge in an empty shop space. Darren Leonard opened No 3 in Gloucester Road in Ross -on-Wye in June 2015 and has been overwhelmed by the response- the restaurant has been full almost every night.
