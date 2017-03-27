Restaurant owner bans children, isn't...

Restaurant owner bans children, isn't backing down after some parents pitch a fit

The Mooresville, North Carolina restaurant owner who ignited a national debate on badly behaved children is not backing away from his controversial policy banning infants and toddlers from his upscale Italian eatery. In a March 28 interview with the Mooresville Tribune , Pasquale Caruso said his decision has nothing to do with disliking kids, but is instead a business move based on customer complaints at the restaurant, Caruso's.

