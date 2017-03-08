Restaurant owner adopts baby left beh...

Restaurant owner adopts baby left behind in luggage bag

Read more: The Star Online

A couple decided to adopt a baby boy who was left in a luggage bag at their restaurant in Taman Kota Masai in Pasir Gudang, Johor, last year. Johor Baru welfare officer Manayi Ibrahim said the couple grew fond of the boy after they were granted temporary custody and began taking care of him since Jan 1 this year.

