Restaurant manager beat into coma for refusing to give away pizza
The manager of a California pizza parlor was left fighting for his life after he was nearly beaten to death by a pair of suspects trying to get free food. Huntington Beach police found Garret Peterson outside and unconscious following a report of a fight near the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway, Orange County News reported.
