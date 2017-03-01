Quality Greens introduces points card

Quality Greens, which has five stores in the Okanagan, has introduced a loyalty points card. Pictured here at the community table at the newest store in Kelowna's Mission neighbourhood are managers, clockwise from lower left, Lisa Taylor, Tracie Koebel, Ofri Barmor, Kristen Chadwick, Chris Holmes, Randy Sheehan, Craig Jablonski and Barb Noble.

