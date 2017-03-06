Putnam's Pub Set to Reopen by St. Patrick's Day Following Fire Last Month
Putnam's Pub & Cooker is set to reopen a little more than a month after a fire ripped through the Myrtle Avenue eatery's ceiling. The restaurant at 419 Myrtle Ave. is "ahead of schedule" with repairs and will reopen with a set of special events, including its sixth annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17, according to a post on the eatery's Facebook page .
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC