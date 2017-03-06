Putnam's Pub Set to Reopen by St. Patrick's Day Following Fire Last Month

Putnam's Pub & Cooker is set to reopen a little more than a month after a fire ripped through the Myrtle Avenue eatery's ceiling. The restaurant at 419 Myrtle Ave. is "ahead of schedule" with repairs and will reopen with a set of special events, including its sixth annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17, according to a post on the eatery's Facebook page .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.