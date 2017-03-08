Police warn of possible food poisoning scam in West Auckland
Avondale police said they had received reports of a woman, thought to be in her 30s, going into West Auckland restaurants claiming to have fallen ill with food poisoning after eating at the locations in the past few months. Sergeant Elle Manukau warned restaurant owners to be alert and said police did not believe the woman had food poisoning.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
