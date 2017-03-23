Police: South Nashville restaurant owner was assassinated
Police say surveillance video shows Gitem Demissie being shot several times at the Ibex Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant he owned on Saturday night. "We have been unable to determine at this point any reason why someone wanted Mr. Demissie dead," said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.
