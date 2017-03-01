Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes After ICE Raid
A restaurant in southeastern Pennsylvania was closed for about two weeks after four of its employees were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The new restaurant manager who was hired to replace the previous manager told The York Daily Record newspaper that he was not sure if his predecessor knew about the migration status of the arrested employees.
