Pair charged with stealing cooking oil from local restaurants

Police, in a statement issued Wednesday, said they received a call from a restaurant owner who said he observed two men in a white van stealing used cooking oil from behind his restaurant. The owner of the restaurant has been victimized before, police said, and was "staking out" the cooking oil container when he saw the activity.

Chicago, IL

