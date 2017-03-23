Orange County man pleads guilty to torching restaurant
A restaurant owner in Orange County has pleaded guilty to torching his business for over $60,000 in insurance money. Prosecutors say Khaled Baroud, 61, of New Windsor, admitted to intentionally setting fire to his USA Waffles restaurant last March.
