One of LA's Most Infamous Restaurateurs Snags the Former Acabar in Hollywood
There's life yet at the beautiful old Acabar space. In fact, some heavy construction is underway at this very moment, with the old interior getting a heavy revamp from one very familiar name: John Makhani.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC