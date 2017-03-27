OmanPride: Khalid Al Suweid, a restaurateur full of creative juice
A beautifully euphoric feeling lingers in my mind whenever I meet young, local people with an inspiring story to tell, and this time I had the pleasure to meet one of the most successful, yet down-to-earth creative minds, Khalid Al Suweid, a 27-year-old restaurateur who brought to life Muscat's three most-talked about restaurants. Khalid has always been passionate about the art of making food, as well as styling, and his taste for good food has been the drive for his business.
