Noted food critic Chris Nuttall-Smith sheds anonymity with 'Top Chef Canada'

As a judge on "Top Chef Canada: All-Stars," kicking off Sunday on Food Network Canada, he's making his TV debut and introducing himself to viewers across the country - a stark contrast to the anonymity he worked hard to preserve for the past 10 years as an influential food critic, first with Toronto Life magazine and then the Globe and Mail. "It was time to start doing something else," said Nuttall-Smith, who is no longer a food critic with the Globe but still writes for various publications, including Air Canada's enRoute magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.