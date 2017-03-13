New taste for White Rock's Marine Drive
Jaclynn and Joel Villanueva say the recent challenges on Marine Drive haven't swayed them, as they prepare to open Primo's Mexican Grill. Third-generation restaurateur Joel Villanueva and his wife Jaclynn are planning to boost the Mexican flair on White Rock's Marine Drive.
