new Radio host apologizes for propagating - pizzagate' conspiracy theory

Radio host Alex Jones, who helped propagate the fictitious "pizzagate" conspiracy theory that Washington, D.C., pizzeria Comet Ping Pong was a front for a child sex trafficking ring led by John Podesta, apologized to the restaurant owner, James Alefantis, Friday night on "Info Wars." "In our commentary about what had become known as Pizzagate, I made comments about Mr. Alefantis that in hindsight I regret, and for which I apologize to him.

