New Plymouth restaurant struggles to find drug-free Kiwis while overseas workers pass tests

18 hrs ago

A restaurant owner says she has lost count of the number of New Zealanders who have failed drugs tests when applying for a job - while overseas workers have passed every time. Barbara Olsen-Henderson, owner of the Bach On Breakwater cafe, has spent up to $200 per test to weed out drug users at her Port Taranaki business.

