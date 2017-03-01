Mexico-native restaurateurs serve up a taste of home - Wednesday, 01 March 2017
Oswaldo Cano, Osbaldo "Ozzy" Rojas and Rene Vasquez didn't have an elaborate grand opening for their new restaurant, Conin Mexican Cuisine. "We just opened one day and invited some friends, and after that people started coming," Cano recalls of opening the doors to Conin in late December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clackamas Review.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Tue
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|TruthBeTold
|83
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC