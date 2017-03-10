March Madness vow: If NKU wins, 15,000 students get steak
A Cincinnati-area restaurateur says he'll buy steak dinners for Northern Kentucky University's 15,000 students if the men's basketball team wins its first-ever NCAA Tournament game by beating second-seeded Kentucky. Jeff Ruby says the promise could cost him big if the underdog Norse topple the Wildcats on Friday in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
