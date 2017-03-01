Italian Restaurant Owner Rewards Parents of Well-Behaved Children Mar 1, 2017
How do you say genius in Italian? Because that may be just the word for the one restaurant owner who came up with an inspired method of dealing with kids' behavior at his upscale eatery in Padua, Italy. He simply rewards the parents - when their kids behave well, that is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Network.
