Indicted restaurateur no stranger to courts

The local restaurateur recently indicted on federal drug and money laundering charges after allegedly using drug proceeds to buy several properties, has drug convictions dating back to 1993 and an extensive criminal history with roughly 50 convictions, according to court documents. Kevin A. Perry Jr. was arrested Monday on nine counts of money laundering, three counts of aggravated cash structuring, one count of making a false statement on a loan application, and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

